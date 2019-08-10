News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

WATCH: RNLI rescue Ghost the cow in three hour ordeal after fall from a cliff

WATCH: RNLI rescue Ghost the cow in three hour ordeal after fall from a cliff
Ghost the cow with the Kinsale RNLI. Picture: RNLI.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 07:49 PM

It was a difficult rescue this evening for the RNLI in Kinsale as they were called to rescue a one-year-old-cow called Ghost who fell from a cliff near Dock Beach.

A member from the Kinsale Yacht Club spotted Ghost slip from the cliff and land on rocks into the water before reaching out to the coastguard who contacted the Kinsale RNLI.

"It was a difficult rescue, lasting about three and a half hours," said Kevin Gould, of the Kinsale RNLI. "The cow was very distressed and very aggressive because of that, but this is why we carry out such rescues.

"We rescue people, but if someone else were to try and help the cow, they could have endangered themselves. Our crew are trained for these situations."

The RNLI then towed Ghost back to shore via a lifeboat, though she needed a "bit of gentle persuasion to get back onto dry land".

It was a happy ending for Ghost, who returned home to her owner uninjured by the ordeal, with the RNLI adding that "she's back in her shed having a good feed of hay".

READ MORE

Man, 80s, stabbed in his home in Louth

More on this topic

Wexford Youths produce stunning performance over Gintra in UEFA Women's Champions LeagueWexford Youths produce stunning performance over Gintra in UEFA Women's Champions League

Heartbreak for Ireland U20 women as European Championship semi-final bid endsHeartbreak for Ireland U20 women as European Championship semi-final bid ends

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg visits damaged German forestClimate campaigner Greta Thunberg visits damaged German forest

Gerry Adams: 'Police should have acted earlier on Belfast bonfire'Gerry Adams: 'Police should have acted earlier on Belfast bonfire'

More in this Section

Man, 80s, stabbed in his home in LouthMan, 80s, stabbed in his home in Louth

'I am proud to call him my son': Parents pay tribute to Jack Downey as teen laid to rest'I am proud to call him my son': Parents pay tribute to Jack Downey as teen laid to rest

19 counties without acute beds in child mental health services19 counties without acute beds in child mental health services

Teenager stabbed at Belfast bonfire was protecting uncle, court toldTeenager stabbed at Belfast bonfire was protecting uncle, court told


Lifestyle

Zest is always a good trick to have up your baking sleeve. The colourful layer that is a part of the skin, and sits above the pith, mirrors the taste of the fruit beneath; lime zest is more piquant than orange zest for example.Michelle Darmody on adding zing to your baking

If you happen to find yourself driving down around the hilly farmlands around Macroom in west Cork, you may come across a strange sight.Currabinny Cooks: Using mozzarella in the summer months

Beetroot is my star of the week for this column.Darina Allen: Sweet and savoury recipes using beetroot

Ireland's beef farmers are not having the best time of it at the moment.Restaurant review: FX Buckley Steakhouse, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »