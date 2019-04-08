NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Watch: 'People could have been killed' - Load carried by truck collides with Dublin bridge

A screenshot from the video. Picture: Twitter / Irish Rail
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 02:25 PM

Irish Rail have released a video which shows a load being carried by a truck colliding with a bridge in Dublin City Centre.

The incident briefly closed the Dart line between Connolly and Tara St while engineers have cleared the way at Amiens St.

"Had pedestrians, cyclists or motorists been on the other side of the road, people could have been killed at Amiens St this lunchtime," Irish Rail said in a tweet.

The video shows a tractor, hitting off the bottom of the bridge with two onlookers nearby.

"Know your load height for the safety of all," Irish Rail added.

READ MORE

Seven food premises closed in March for breaches of food safety laws

More on this topic

KEYWORDS

Irish RailDublin City Centre.

More in this Section

Easter target for Cork event centre funding progress

Farmers told to follow best practice as pesticides found in public water

HSE and Tusla ‘failing children with disabilities’

Minister criticises refusal to grant extra licenses for rural taxis


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »