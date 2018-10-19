Home»Breaking News»ireland

Watch motorist smash through level crossing causing major rail delays

Friday, October 19, 2018 - 06:19 PM

A motorist has smashed through a level crossing at Porterstown, in Co. Dublin, causing major delays across rail services.

Irish Rail tweeted footage of the shocking incident, saying that Gardai have been alerted to pursue the culprit.

They sent Iarnrod Eireann crews to repair the crossing as the Maynooth, M3 Parkway, Longford and Sligo services were hit severely.

They said in their tweet: "Criminal reckless damage caused to Porterstown Level Crossing by motorist, causing major delays to Maynooth, M3 Parkway, Longford/Sligo services. Crews en route to repair and control crossing. Gardai alerted to pursue culprit."

Services have resumed, but Irish Rail warned passengers of knock-on delays of up to 50 minutes on affected services.

They said: “Services are resuming through Porterstown Level Crossing. Knock on delays up to 50 mins to Maynooth, Longford, M3 Parkway and Sligo services remain.”


