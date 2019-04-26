Watch: Lifeboat rescues stranded fishing boat in middle of Storm Hannah off Cork coast

A lifeboat crew in Co. Cork has rescued a fishing vessel in the middle of Storm Hannah.

The lifeboat at Castletownbere RNLI was launched this evening just after 6pm to help a 33ft fishing vessel which had lost power in Bere Haven Harbour in West Cork.

The lifeboat crew battled force 9 winds in what they described as "very challenging" sea conditions to help the vessel which had two people onboard.

Once at the scene, the lifeboat crew quickly attached a line to the vessel, which was at the mercy of the weather, and brought it safely to shore.

Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens, said: "Conditions are very challenging offshore this evening and the crew did a great job in bringing everyone home safe.

"The waves are very high and there are strong winds blowing. We would advise everyone to seek shelter and not attempt to go out during the weather warning."