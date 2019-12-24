News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Watch: Irish stars busk on Grafton Street to raise money for charity

Picture: PA
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 08:18 PM

A host of Irish singers gathered in Dublin this evening for the traditional Christmas Eve busk.

The event, which raises money for the Simon Commuinity every year, saw Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Hudson Taylor and more preform.

Some several thousand people braved the cold outside Gaiety Theatre in South King Street in the heart of the city’s shopping district.

A number of volunteers from the Simon Community passed buckets around the crowd encouraging people to donate to the homeless charity.

Imelda May was one of those who urged people to donate what they could to a homeless charity as “everyone deserves a home”.

The singer recited a poem called Home, before encouraging the crowd to dig into their pockets.

Imelda May at the busk. Picture: PA
Imelda May at the busk. Picture: PA

“Whatever you think this gig is worth then donate it to the Simon Community,” she said.

“I’ve donated, I always do.

“We all deserve a home.”

Singer and The Frames frontman Glen Hansard organised the annual Christmas Eve busking event, which attracts thousands of people every year.

Glen Hansard on stage. Picture: PA
Glen Hansard on stage. Picture: PA

The Dublin singer said: “We organise this busking for the homeless and we send out about 100 messages and around 20 people show up.

“These are all the Dublin musicians who show up and give up their time.”

He kicked the event off with the song, Revelation.

Hudson Taylor, who have recently performed at Whelan’s and 3Arena, were joined onstage by their sister Holly and the Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly.

Holly Hudson-Taylor and The Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly. Picture: PA
Holly Hudson-Taylor and The Coronas’ Danny O’Reilly. Picture: PA

The Hudson brothers, who used to busk on Grafton Street, appealed to the public to give to the Simon Community.

They sang their newly released single, How I Know It’s Christmas.

Among those on stage were Freddie Mercury impersonator Brian Keville, who sang Crazy Little Thing Called Love, while Stephen James Smith recited poetry about Christmas and festivities.

Described as Ireland’s finest, Liam O Maonlai performed a number of songs as-Gaeilge (Irish), including a duet with Glen Hansard and Imelda May.

John Francis Flynn sang a few Dubliner’s song while singer-songwriter Mundy sang Bob Dylan’s Like A Rolling Stone.

Glen Hansard told the crowd that while some people might have been expecting particular singers to perform, they never know who will participate on the night.

All the artists sang Fairy Tale Of New York to bring an end to the busk.

