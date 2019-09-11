WATCH: First section of Cork's Shakey Bridge removed

Work to dismantle Cork's famous Shakey Bridge has begun as the first section has been removed and placed on a barge in the River Lee.

The barge will then float the removed section to the southern riverbank for transport by truck off-site for repairs and conservation work, including grit-blasting and repainting.

Once the bridge deck has been removed fully, the bridge towers will be wrapped, repaired and repainted in situ, before the suspension cables are replaced.

And even though new suspension cables are being made for it in Italy, engineers say they hope to retain as much of the bridge's signature wobble as possible.

The project is expected to continue until Easter 2020.