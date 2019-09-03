WATCH: First car removed from Douglas carpark following fire

The first car has been removed from the fire-ravaged Douglas village shopping centre carpark in Cork this lunchtime.

A huge crane hoisted a tow truck into the upper levels of the car park just before lunchtime.

And minutes later, a car was hoisted from the building into another tow truck waiting on the ground.

It was most likely recovered from the undamaged upper floors.

It is estimated that there are up to 199 more cars still inside, at least 60 of which are gutted on level one.

It is expected that the recovered cars will be removed to a secure compound to be reunited with their owners.