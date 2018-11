"Don't let them pull the strings": Men and women gathered in solidarity with victims of sexual abuse and violence at Cork Courthouse, Washington Street on Saturday, the day before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Balloons are released as the group show solidarity and support to all the victims of violence against women.

Cllr Fiona Ryan of ROSA and Mary Crilly, Director, Sexual Violence Centre, Cork spoke at the gathering.

Video and photo by Larry Cummins