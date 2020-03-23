News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

WATCH: Covid-19 test patient films procedure to take fear out of it for people

By Louise Walsh
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 12:53 PM

A Meath videographer has filmed himself getting the Covid-19 test in an effort to take the fear and mystery out of the procedure.

Donal Norton was referred for the test in the grounds of Our Lady's Hospital by his GP after he presented with a dry cough and soaring fever.

The Navan man, who waited four days for the test,falls into the at risk category due to an underlying condition.

The short video shows Donal driving to the hospital and remaining in his car while approached by two medics.

The first handed him a kit or a tissue into which to blow his nose and then a mask to put on. Another medic then comes out to swap his mouth and nose.

" I decided to do this to take the fear and mystery out of the test for anyone who may be anxious about it," he said.

"It's crazy the amount of people who contacted me to say thanks for doing it as they felt other demonstrations out there felt fake and did nothing to alleviate their worries.

"This was real - I even gagged during it as the swabbed the back of my throat

"Basically I rang my GP with symptoms and due to my medical history, a test was arranged. I was waiting four days for the test of which I was notified by text.

"I got a phone call that morning to tell me where to go. There were gazebos up on the grounds of the hospital and I was to pull into one of them. They took the car details and told me that at no stage was I to get out of the car.

"Then they took the test and that was it. Thankfully, if I had Covid-19, I'm fine now but I still could be a carrier, plus I'm in the high risk category. I should get the results in a few days, they said.

"I'm trained to make videos so it was a no brainer to use my skill set if it helps people and makes them more at ease."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

