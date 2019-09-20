News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Watch: Cork TD Jim Daly announces he will not contest next general election

Watch: Cork TD Jim Daly announces he will not contest next general election
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 08:17 AM

Minister of State Jim Daly will not contest the next election.

The Fine Gael Cork South West TD says he is no longer able to balance political life with having a young family, according to reports.

Reports this morning said that he told the Taoiseach of his decision earlier this week and will inform supporters in his constituency today.

Mr Daly, who got 8,878 first preference votes as he topped the poll in his constituency in 2011, confirmed the news in a video shared by theSouthern Star newspapers' social media channels.

Fianna Fail's Margaret Murphy O'Mahony and Independent Michael Collins are the other TD's for the area in a constituency where Fine Gael have a good record in recent elections.

Mr Daly served as a Minister of State for the last two years.

READ MORE

Over 400 garda attacks in last 3 years with some members out of work for six months following assaults

More on this topic

'Her story symbolises the modern Cork': Migrant woman mural almost complete'Her story symbolises the modern Cork': Migrant woman mural almost complete

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Cork care centre workers caught in 'employment limbo' for two yearsCork care centre workers caught in 'employment limbo' for two years

Woman saved from Cork's River Lee after jumping in to save dogWoman saved from Cork's River Lee after jumping in to save dog


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in DublinConcern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin 

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Emergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study findsEmergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study finds


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »