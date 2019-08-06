WATCH: Cork Person of the Month is Dinny Kiely of Missing Persons Search and Recovery

The longest serving member of the Cork Missing Persons Search and Recovery, Dinny Kiely, has been named Cork Person of the Month for July.

Speaking about how he got involved, Mr Kiely said: "My son died tragically in Glanmire and that's nearly 18 years ago now. About a month later, a man called for me and asked me- his son was after entering the river- so I naturally went down and used what I knew about the river to help locate him."

The Cork missing Persons' Search and Recovery is a voluntary group and charity that depends on the public for funding.

Mr Kiely spoke about the work: "You wouldn't really mind about the long hours. It's more difficult for the families, especially when they're on the water and you're trying to keep them calm and try to ease the pressure."

Mr Kiely also paid tribute to the public whose donations have meant the group can continue to operate.

"Without the public funding, we'd have nothing. They're so helpful...The public, from the start, were the people that helped us to get to where we are today," said Mr Kiely.

Watch the full video and interview below: