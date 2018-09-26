Home»Breaking News»ireland

Watch: Blaze leaves Mullingar homes extensively damaged

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 06:52 AM

Two homes have been extensively damaged after a fire in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

It broke out just after 8.30pm yesterday evening at the Lakepoint housing estate and emergency services attended the scene.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation but it is not believed anyone was seriously injured.

The blaze spread from a semi-detached house to another home before hitting another nearby building damaging two more homes.

Gardaí are due to examine the scene this morning.


KEYWORDS

FireMullingarWestmeath

