WATCH: Author Bonnie Greer on Brexit: 'Ireland owes the UK nothing'

American author and journalist, Bonnie Greer, has insisted that the United States are in full support of Ireland.

Speaking on BBC's Question Time, Mrs Greer said: "Ireland owes this country no concessions. It owes it no quarter. It owes it nothing.

"The third thing that I would add too is that the Good Friday Agreement in spite of its rather benign name, is a truce. And it's a truce because the United States of America and the EU sat down with this country to make it happen.

We have to be much more serious about this. And the third thing I want to say, is the United States is Irish and if anybody thinks that they're going to get a deal through and have a relationship with the US that shafts Ireland, you got another thing coming.

"It's not going to happen. I'm from Chicago. That's where I was born. Do you know what we do on St Patrick's day? We dye the river green. People are very serious about Ireland in the United States. Don't mess with it. Don't make it look bad."