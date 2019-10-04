WATCH: Author Bonnie Greer on Brexit: 'Ireland owes the UK nothing'

American author and journalist, Bonnie Greer, has insisted that the United States are in full support of Ireland.
Speaking on BBC's Question Time, Mrs Greer said: "Ireland owes this country no concessions. It owes it no quarter. It owes it nothing.
"The third thing that I would add too is that the Good Friday Agreement in spite of its rather benign name, is a truce. And it's a truce because the United States of America and the EU sat down with this country to make it happen.
"It's not going to happen. I'm from Chicago. That's where I was born. Do you know what we do on St Patrick's day? We dye the river green. People are very serious about Ireland in the United States. Don't mess with it. Don't make it look bad."
‘Ireland owes this country nothing’@Bonn1eGreer says Britain cannot ‘shaft’ Ireland if they want a post Brexit trade agreement with the US. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/nL66tXiSas— BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 3, 2019