WATCH: An Irish journalist in Spain reveals what life is like in a lockdown

Monday, March 23, 2020 - 01:41 PM

Government chiefs in Spain are set to extend the state of emergency until April 11 to try to halt the spread of coronavirus which has claimed the lives of 394 people in the country.

A nationwide state of emergency was first announced on March 14th with the population banned from leaving home except for essential outings like buying food or seeking medical care.

Irish freelance journalist Dermot Corrigan lives in Madrid and is now becoming well accustomed to a new way of life in Spain.

