Watch: 190-apartment Capital Dock hit by flooding

Ireland’s tallest residential building Capital Dock has been hit with flooding overnight.

Video has emerged on twitter of significant ground water on several floors of the apartment block.

Water damage to new Kennedy Wilson Capital Dock high rises in Dublin from Storm Diana. pic.twitter.com/4MrNUxB8pb— Dublin Lad (@lad_dublin) November 28, 2018

Dublin and other parts of the country were hit by the effects of Storm Diana overnight, including high winds and rain.

However, a spokeswoman for developers Kennedy Wilson said the issue was caused by an internal leak, and was not caused by the storm.

Kennedy Wilson’s 22-storey scheme in Dublin’s south docklands was due to be available from January, and the spokeswoman said that will happen. The block includes 190 apartments, comprising one- two- and three-bed units.

The spokeswoman said: "Pressurised water ran from the open pipe for a short period - approximately 20 minutes - before the water was switched off. The apartments and all amenities are unaffected as the water ran down the enclosed riser. The leak was addressed immediately and all water has already been removed with affected common areas drying out.

"The apartments remain on track with all planned events over December and move-in dates, commencing from January 7. This was not a weather-related issue."

The scheme’s two-bedroom units are being advertised at €3,300 a month.

The apartment block has a gym, on-site concierge, a cinema, 24-hour security, business suites, a games room and a chef’s kitchen.