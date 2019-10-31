News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Waste firm faces trial over employee's death next to telehandler in sorting shed

Waste firm faces trial over employee's death next to telehandler in sorting shed
File photo.
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 02:40 PM

A leading waste management firm is facing trial for breaking health and safety laws in connection with the death of a worker.

Key Waste Management, one of the country's leading waste management groups, was summonsed to appear at Dublin District Court.

The firm, a major provider of the domestic wheelie bin and refuse bag waste collection services, faces prosecution following an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority.

It faces four charges under Section 8 of the Health, Safety and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

The waste business is accused of failing to provide a safe system of work, which was without risk to health.

It allegedly failed to safely manage work activities, specifically the operation of a Manitou Telehandler machine and the floor picking of waste by pedestrian workers in processing waste in a sorting shed.

It is alleged the firm allowed Mr Boguslaw Szbisty and another employee work alongside the telehandler when there was no control measures in place in the shed separating them from vehicles, on March 18, 2016, at the firm’s premises at Greenhills Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

As consequence, it is alleged, Mr Szbisty suffered personal injury and died.

Alison Fynes BL, for Key Waste Management, told Judge Anthony Halpin that the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment. There was consent to a six-week adjournment for a book of evidence to be completed.

The case will be heard in the Circuit Court.

A state solicitor also told Judge Halpin there was consent to the firm being sent forward to the Circuit Court on a signed plea should that arise.

Judge Halpin adjourned the case until December 4 next for the book of evidence to be served. The company has not yet indicated how it will plead.

READ MORE

Ryanair worker who suffered 'frozen shoulder' from reaching up to high shelves wins €10k in damages

More on this topic

Female teacher sent to prison for having sex with 16-year-old studentFemale teacher sent to prison for having sex with 16-year-old student

Supreme Court rules owner liable for €735k costs of his building firm's dismissed action over works to Dublin pubSupreme Court rules owner liable for €735k costs of his building firm's dismissed action over works to Dublin pub

Ryanair worker who suffered 'frozen shoulder' from reaching up to high shelves wins €10k in damages Ryanair worker who suffered 'frozen shoulder' from reaching up to high shelves wins €10k in damages

Father admits murdering three-week-old baby son in the UKFather admits murdering three-week-old baby son in the UK


courtKey Waste ManagementTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Mental health services putting staff and patients under 'intolerable pressure'Mental health services putting staff and patients under 'intolerable pressure'

Border region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissionerBorder region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissioner

Report: Housing, social welfare and family law matters most important issues to Limerick people in 2018Report: Housing, social welfare and family law matters most important issues to Limerick people in 2018

Almost 600,000 people will be auto-enrolled in retirement saving schemesAlmost 600,000 people will be auto-enrolled in retirement saving schemes


Lifestyle

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

Trish Brennan is head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork.Question of Taste: Head of fine art & applied art at CIT Crawford College of Art & Design, Trish Brennan

Halloween is my favourite time of year! I absolutely love it and always have. My twin and I have our birthday on November 1st so it was a special time of year of celebration in our household. The fact that we could eat junk food two days in a row was worth celebrating alone.Mums the word: 'I went pumpkin hunting and picked up a sad looking turnip’

Halloween is one of those special nights in a child’s calendar. Where nearly every neighbour, except, of course, the ones who turn off the lights and sit in darkness, have an Everest of sweets and all you have to do to procure a fist full is wear something scary, call in and utter those magic words; ‘trick or treat’.Learning Points: Freeing the kid inside is true Halloween magic

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »