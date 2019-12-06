Warrant for ‘pro-criminal’ Cork teen on heroin charge

A judge has ordered the arrest of a “pro criminal” Cork youth who was caught in Dublin with more than €5,000 worth of heroin.

In September, the teenager left the Dublin Children’s Court with a five-month sentence hanging over him.

The boy, aged 16, who has had a drug and drink problem, was also described as having had a “tumultuous upbringing”.

He pleaded guilty to possessing heroin valued at €5,400 for the purpose of sale or supply on January 26.

The heroin was recovered after the then 15-year-old boy, who was in care at the time, was brought to Store Street Garda station in Dublin.

Judge Brendan Toale had remarked that detention in juvenile cases must be used as a last resort as he imposed a five-month sentence, but he deferred activating it for three months.

The teenager, who had no prior criminal convictions, was ordered to remain supervised by the Probation Service, and follow its directions, such as taking part in an educational course or addiction counselling.

The judge had told the youth that when he came back to court it would decide if the sentence should be activated.

He warned that an updated probation report and the teen’s conduct in the meantime would be considered when the case resumed.

However, the teenager did not come to his review hearing, and a bench warrant was issued by Judge Toale.

The teenager has previously spent periods in custody, and had his bail revoked in August after he left his care home and went “gallivanting” in Limerick.

Risk factors identified by the Probation Service were “pro-criminal attitudes and lack of structure”.

He had previously spent a month in custody for breach of bail.

At his hearing in September, counsel said that the boy was adamant his life would not continue this way, and he had matured after being exposed to a custodial environment.

The court was told that the teenager had not had an easy time with his familial relations.

Drug and alcohol abuse were also highlighted by the pre-sentence report as risk factors for the teen, the court was told.

The teenager had also been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and with oppositional defiant disorder, and had “significant difficulties in his past”, the barrister said, in pleas for leniency for the boy.

The third risk factor was the boy’s “tumultuous upbringing”, and the teenager had spent time in a special care facility as well as a residential care home.

Tusla confirmed that there was still a care placement available for the boy.

Imposing the deferred detention order, Judge Toale had referred to the seriousness of the charge but he also noted welfare reports outlining the boy’s “challenging background” and that he had previously met the criteria for special care.