Warnings of heavy rainfall and damaging gales from Cork to Donegal as Storm Atiyah passes

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 07:16 AM

A number of weather warnings are in place as Storm Atiyah continues to batter the country.

Heavy rainfall began last night in Donegal and there's a Status Orange wind warning from 1pm for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The warnings are in place until 6am tomorrow.

Storm Atiyah is track between Iceland and Ireland with gusts of up to 130km/h forecast with even higher winds possible in exposed coastal areas.

The ESB has said its crews are on standby with some customers expected to lose supply.

Motorists have also been urged to exercise extra caution with national parks in the west and south of the country closed for the duration of the storm.

RNLI area life-saving manager Brian O'Driscoll has warned people to be aware of the power behind the storm surge this morning.

"This storm will bring big swells and seas with it .. People need to be careful and stay back from the shoreline."

Looking ahead conditions on Monday would be dry in general, with the odd shower in places, but still cold and windy.

While it was too early to be certain Tuesday is expected to usher in another wet and windy spell mid-week.

