Warnings issued as vulnerable people targeted by scammers offering fake loans

Vulnerable people are being targetted by internet scammers offering fake loans.

A number of websites purporting to be authorised by the Central Bank are offering hassle free loans to people who may have difficulty borrowing from a financial institution.

Gardaí say once approval is given, the lender is usually asked for a down payment or payment protection.

When this is handed over, the loan is never issued and the advance fee is lost.

The National Economic Crime Bureau is advising people to be cautious with any product that offers fast and easy money online or that offers approval without checks on identity or the ability to pay.