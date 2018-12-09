NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Warning over increased burglary risk during Christmas period

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 05:22 PM

People are being warned about the increased risk of burglary over the Christmas period.

AA Insurance says people should be more imaginative when it comes to hiding presents.

A recent survey shows 26% of people hide festive presents in the wardrobe, while 22% choose the attic as their hiding spot.

Spokesperson Arwen Foley says burglars know the obvious hiding places we tend to use.

“Hiding your presents in obvious places makes it easier for a burglar to make off with the best loot,” she warns.

“Of course the best way to prevent a burglary is to make sure you take every precaution possible in the first place to keep them out of your home.”

READ MORE: Garda hospitalised after early-morning attack by two men

They advise people to ensure their home alarm is functioning and turned on before leaving and to ask a neighbour to keep an eye on your property if you're heading away for a long period.

They also say you should check your windows are closed, doors are locked and to leave some lights on so it looks like someone is home.


Related Articles

How to keep your property safe as houses when on holidays

More in this Section

One winner of €6.59m Lotto jackpot

Yellow wind warning overnight for four counties

Gardaí investigating alleged assault and false imprisonment of woman

Sinn Féin leader reaffirms abstentionist policy at Markievicz celebrations


Lifestyle

Personal trainers and nutritionists reveal their simple secrets to a healthier Christmas

Live the green dream and let plants take root in your home

Sleep tight, baby: A bed system you can use from birth to 10 years old

Wish List: Festive stocking choices for Christmas shoppers

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »