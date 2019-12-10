News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Warning issued to consumers and businesses after beef carcases stolen in North

Warning issued to consumers and businesses after beef carcases stolen in North
File photo.
By Denise O’Donoghue
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 01:06 PM

A container with a consignment of beef carcases has been stolen from a Northern Ireland food business.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning consumers not to purchase any meat sold from unregistered outlets or unregistered online sales.

The alert follows the theft of the hindquarters from 36 carcases in the container.

The FSAI said there is a possible risk to public health if carcasses are not processed in approved premises, in line with food safety and hygiene laws. A further potential risk arises from the fact that some of the beef carcases came from animals over 30 months of age, so the vertebral column must be treated as specified risk material.

The FSAI is also alerting food businesses of the risks involved and reminding them of their legal obligation to only purchase meat from approved sources, having checked all appropriate documentation.

"There is no way of knowing whether beef purchased from unregistered sources adhere to food safety requirements around cutting, storage and handling," said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI.

"Proper cutting, storage and handling of beef at all times is a critical element in food safety management. As such, we are urging food businesses and consumers alike to be vigilant against purchasing beef from unregistered sources at any time."

The FSAI said it is working closely with the local authority veterinary service, the HSE, An Garda Síochána and the Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland regarding the theft.

Businesses and consumers who notice any suspicious sales of meat are asked to contact the FSAI at info@fsai.ie.

READ MORE

Fianna Fáil push for stronger laws to protect minors from drugs trade


BeefFood

More in this Section

Teen wrapped chain around knuckles for assaultTeen wrapped chain around knuckles for assault

Virgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cutsVirgin Media staff vote 'overwhelmingly' for industrial action over job cuts

Public consultation must not delay ban on smoky coal, says Asthma SocietyPublic consultation must not delay ban on smoky coal, says Asthma Society

Here are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethicsHere are Ireland's county councils ranked according to transparency, accountability and ethics


Lifestyle

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »