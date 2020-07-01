Warning issued for thunderstorms and 'intense' rainfall in eight counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the east of the country.

Thunderstorms are expected in counties Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford Wicklow and Meath.

That will be coupled with "localised, intense rainfall" and possible surface flooding, according to the forecaster.

The warning is in effect until 2am.

Status Yellow Rainfall warning Location: Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath. Valid: 20:00 Wednesday 01/07/2020 to 02:00 Thursday 02/07/2020. pic.twitter.com/U9C5gZr5ci — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 1, 2020

Met Éireann expects the rain and thunderstorms in the south-east to clear eastwards overnight.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with sunny spells and some isolated showers on the east coast.