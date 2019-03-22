NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Warning issued after large rodent spotted in Dublin

An adult coypu, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 12:37 PM

Waterways Ireland has issued an alert warning people in Dublin to be on the lookout for a large invasive rodent.

Sightings of the Coypu have been reported near the Ashtown area of the canal close to Castleknock.

This type of rodent - which has bright orange teeth and can grow up to one metre in length - weighs up to 9kg.

It can carry a number of diseases harmful to humans and domestic animals.

Ferdia Marnell from the National Parks & Wildlife Service is asking the public to report any sightings of the rodent:

"They're not aggressive, they're vegetarians, they only feed on aquatic vegetation really," he explained.

"But they are quite large and could be intimidating if they came across you unexpectedly."

Mr Marnell advised anyone who comes across the rodent to contact the National Parks & Wildlife Service.

"We are obliged under EU regulations to remove them from the wild," he added.

