Warning as tidal flooding expected in Cork city tonight and tomorrow

Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 12:50 PM
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Traffic restrictions are being put in place in flood risk areas of Cork city from 5pm amid fears of tidal flooding tonight and tomorrow morning.

The restrictions, which will remain in place until 10am tomorrow, will apply to Morrison’s Island, Union Quay, Wandesford Quay, Frenches Quay and Crosses Green.

Cork City Council made the announcement this morning after its Flood Assessment Team reviewed the weather forecast ahead of the expected landfall of Storm Callum at 10pm tonight.

Status Orange weather warnings have been issued from Met Éireann.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Cork and Kerry.

Southeast winds veering southwest will gust generally between 100 and 130 km/h, higher in some coastal areas and on high ground.

Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides there is a risk of coastal flooding and damage.

The city council said a tidal surge is predicted across today and tomorrow.

It said there is a possibility that roads and parking areas along low-lying quays may suffer from localised spot flooding at high tide this evening, which is expected at 7.56pm, and again at 8.15am.

The council’s Flood Assessment Team will continue to meet throughout the day and will keep matters under review.


