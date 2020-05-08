Warning about boarding vessels while under the influence after two fatalities

The Minister for Transport has been urged to remind fishing crews of the dangers of boarding vessels under the influence of alcohol, following reports issued this week of two separate fatalities in ports.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) found alcohol was a factor in the two unrelated incidents which occurred in Killybegs, Co Donegal in March, 2019 and Rosslare, Co Wexford in May, 2019.

In the Killybegs incident, a crewman from 50-metre Cork vessel MFV Menhaden died after he fell while crossing vessels in the port in the early hours of March 14, 2019.

Weather conditions were poor at the time with a lot of movement between vessels, the report says. His vessel was in the Donegal port due to adverse weather, and was one of three tied up alongside each other near the auction hall.

The alarm was raised after the man was reported missing and a Killybegs Coast Guard team recovered his body on the east side of the harbour.

A post mortem report indicated death due to drowning at sea and the accompanying toxicology report indicates high levels of alcohol in the casualty’s system.

In May 2019, a crewman on board the 22 metre fishing vessel MFV Ellie Adhamh drowned after he fell between the deck and the quay wall in Rosslare in the early hours of the morning.

The vessel was in Rosslare Europort for a marine survey, and had landed fish after its arrival on May 17.

The MCIB says the toxicological analysis report from the post mortem confirms the casualty was under the influence of alcohol.

It recommends the Minister for Transport should issue a marine notice reminding fishing vessel crews of the dangers associated with boarding vessels under the influence of alcohol.

It also recommends that the minister issue a notice reminding fishing vessel owners and skippers of the duty of care, and of the importance of wearing personal flotation devices while boarding or crossing vessels.