News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

#WarmForWinter campaign sees coats hung on Ha'penny Bridge for homeless people

#WarmForWinter campaign sees coats hung on Ha'penny Bridge for homeless people
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 02:24 PM

A new 'Warm For Winter' initiative is hoping to supply rough sleepers with coats for the cold weather.

People are being asked to hang unwanted jackets on the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin to be picked up by the homeless.

Patrick Fryers, who came up with the idea, has been placing signs on the bridge to encourage people to take part.


"I'll keep sticking them up and it is just the same thing if you need one, take one and if you want to help, hang one up," said Mr Fryers.

"Imagine everyone else taking the initiative and going and doing it themselves.

"Even hanging up one jacket, it's not a big task.

"If you're going into town for your Christmas shopping, take a jacket with a hanger and hang it up."

There have been calls on social media for other towns and cities to follow suit.

READ MORE

“Cars are not toys” warn parents of Limerick teen, 17, who died in €350 car during pursuit

More on this topic

Numbers helped by Simon charity at all-time highNumbers helped by Simon charity at all-time high

Plight of homeless children raised in the DáilPlight of homeless children raised in the Dáil

Homelessness on the rise: A national shameHomelessness on the rise: A national shame

Threshold: 'Homeless figures would be double if not for work of charity'Threshold: 'Homeless figures would be double if not for work of charity'


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Sentence upheld in garda corruption appealSentence upheld in garda corruption appeal

Dara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignationDara Murphy entitled to over €500k after resignation

Facebook photos sees man lose court caseFacebook photos sees man lose court case

'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress'Mass distrust': Cervical Check losing staff due to stress


Lifestyle

The bug causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can leave people feeling weak.Tips to help stop the spread of the dreaded norovirus

Susan McGarvey, public health nurse, Arranmore, Co Donegal.Working Life: Public health nurse Susan McGarvey

I have a mild dose of laryngitis, brought on by a throat infection. I’ve tried gargling with salted water but it hasn’t helped much. What would you recommend?Natural Health: How to deal with incredibly frustrating laryngitis

Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best.Searching for the perfect perfume to gift this Christmas? We've got you covered

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »