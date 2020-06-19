War of Independence: Listowel Mutiny remembered

What is regarded as one of the key events of the War of Independence – a mutiny by police at the RIC baracks in Listowel in 1920 - was marked by local historians in the Co Kerry town on Friday morning.

Former minister Jimmy Deenihan, chairman of the committee set up to mark the event, said: “Exactly 100 years ago on June 19, fourteen RIC Constables defied the order of their superior officers and refused to hand over the control of their barracks to the British military and adopt a shoot-to-kill policy against the local community,”

Kerry Writers Museum Listowel has launched a special website and video featuring contributions from historians and family members of the mutineers.

The local organising committee, joined by Éamon Walsh, grandson of Patrick Sheeran one of the mutineers, held a minute's silence in front of the Garda Station as a mark of respect.

The Listowel mutiny, as it has come to be known, is regarded as a seminal event in the War of Independence and a major "game-changer", Mr Deenihan said.

Within three months of the mutiny, 1,100 Constables had resigned from the RIC to be replaced by additional Black and Tans and Auxiliaries.

At the time, the story of the mutiny received widespread national and international coverage. The online exhibition and special video include contributions from historians Fr Tony Gaughan, former Chief Superintendent Donal O'Sullivan and Dr Mary McAulliffe.

For more information see www.kerrywritersmuseum.com/listowelpolicemutiny/.