News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Walking cane once owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer

Walking cane once owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer
By Sarah Slater
Sunday, November 10, 2019 - 01:41 PM

A walking cane always carried by one of Ireland’s most revered political heroes is to go under the hammer later this month.

The 98-year-old walking cane was once owned by Michael Collins and was later given as a gift to one of his drivers in the early 1920s.

The 92cm rosewood and silver mounted cane is being sold with a letter of provenance from the vendor at De Vere’s Irish Auction Auctioneers and Valuers in Dublin.

The walking cane forms part of the collection of John Cormack. John (Jack) Cormack, who was born in Lucan, Dublin on June 24, 1894 was a driver for Michael Collins.

Cormack was shot in the leg and hand at the Red Cow in Dublin circa 1921 but a De Vere’s spokesperson explained that the, “exact date is unknown”.

Walking cane once owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer

Collins gave Cormack the stick and it has remained in the family since.

Jack Cormack’s granddaughter Sinéad inherited by descent.

“We have estimated [the cane] at being worth from €2,000 to €4,000. There has been significant interest in the piece which does have historical value,” added the Auction House spokesperson.

In 1921, Collins was sent to London to negotiate a Treaty with the British.

Walking cane once owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer

A few months later in 1922, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was passed and as the country split into those who supported the Treaty and those who did not, Collins became Commander-in-Chief of the Free State Army.

On August 22, 1922, Collins was shot and killed in an ambush by Anti-Treaty forces at Béal na mBláth, Co Cork. He is buried in Glasnevin Cemetery.

In 1996, the Neil Jordan directed Hollywood film, Michael Collins, starring born Liam Neeson.

The auction takes place on November 26 at 6pm on Kildare St, Dublin.

More on this topic

Michael Collins and the great escapeMichael Collins and the great escape

Personal archive of adviser to Michael Collins donated to Cork CityPersonal archive of adviser to Michael Collins donated to Cork City

Ireland must display confidence in face of Brexit, Michael Collins commemoration toldIreland must display confidence in face of Brexit, Michael Collins commemoration told

Was Michael Collins gay? asks new book on Irish heroWas Michael Collins gay? asks new book on Irish hero


TOPIC: Michael Collins

More in this Section

Jet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over AtlanticJet diverts to Shannon after suffering hydraulic failure over Atlantic

Taoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance SundayTaoiseach lays wreath in Enniskillen on Remembrance Sunday

Study finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issuesStudy finds 35% of under 35 have mental health issues

Gardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west DublinGardaí investigating assault outside nightclub in west Dublin


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »