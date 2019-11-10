Walking cane once owned by Michael Collins to go under the hammer

A walking cane always carried by one of Ireland’s most revered political heroes is to go under the hammer later this month.

The 98-year-old walking cane was once owned by Michael Collins and was later given as a gift to one of his drivers in the early 1920s.

The 92cm rosewood and silver mounted cane is being sold with a letter of provenance from the vendor at De Vere’s Irish Auction Auctioneers and Valuers in Dublin.

The walking cane forms part of the collection of John Cormack. John (Jack) Cormack, who was born in Lucan, Dublin on June 24, 1894 was a driver for Michael Collins.

Cormack was shot in the leg and hand at the Red Cow in Dublin circa 1921 but a De Vere’s spokesperson explained that the, “exact date is unknown”.

Collins gave Cormack the stick and it has remained in the family since.

Jack Cormack’s granddaughter Sinéad inherited by descent.

“We have estimated [the cane] at being worth from €2,000 to €4,000. There has been significant interest in the piece which does have historical value,” added the Auction House spokesperson.

In 1921, Collins was sent to London to negotiate a Treaty with the British.

A few months later in 1922, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was passed and as the country split into those who supported the Treaty and those who did not, Collins became Commander-in-Chief of the Free State Army.

On August 22, 1922, Collins was shot and killed in an ambush by Anti-Treaty forces at Béal na mBláth, Co Cork. He is buried in Glasnevin Cemetery.

In 1996, the Neil Jordan directed Hollywood film, Michael Collins, starring born Liam Neeson.

The auction takes place on November 26 at 6pm on Kildare St, Dublin.