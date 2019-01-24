NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Walkers find woman's body on Donegal beach

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 04:54 PM
By Stephen Maguire

Gardaí have confirmed the body of a woman has been washed up on Leenan Beach in Clonmany in Co Donegal.

The body, which was badly decomposed, was found by walkers yesterday morning at around 9.30pm.

A post mortem on the remains was carried out today at Letterkenny University Hospital by State Pathologist Margaret Bolster.

DNA tests will now be carried out on the remains in a bid to make a positive identification on the body.

Gardaí say they are not treating the discovery of the body as suspicious.

Superintendent Eugene McGovern told Donegal Daily: "The skeletal remains of a woman was found at Leenan Beach by two males out walking.

There was a storm the night before and we are satisfied the remains were not there the night before.

"We are also satisfied in the wake of the post mortem that there is nothing suspicious about the death.

"Although we do not yet know the identity of the person, we are hopeful that with DNA profiling we may be in a position to know the identity of the person in the coming weeks," he said.


