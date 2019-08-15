News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wait continues for Nora’s family

By Joyce Fegan
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Nóra Quoirin’s parents should finally be given the postmortem results which will tell them how their daughter died.

After a postmortem examination which began at 10am Malaysian time and was still not complete by 8pm, authorities said yesterday that no cause of death had yet been established.

Several pathologists were involved in that postmortem but Malaysian police officers told waiting media that there would be no results until today.

It was expected that a press conference would be held this morning with an update on the examination results.

Sankara Nair, a lawyer hired by the family, said that if the postmortem examination does not clearly determine how she died, the Malaysian government could hold an inquest into her death.

Nóra’s family and hundreds of volunteers had spent 10 days searching for her, until her remains were discovered on Tuesday near a stream in a jungle 2km from her holiday accommodation.

Her “unclothed” body was discovered by volunteers who were part of a 350- person search team.

Her family, as early as two days after her disappearance, said that they believed she had been abducted from the family villa.

Yesterday, her parents, Meabh and Sebastien released another statement speaking of their heartbreak and love for Nóra, who had special needs.

Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely.

"The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable. Our hearts are broken,” the family statement read.

