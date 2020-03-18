Vulture funds must be included in plans to ease pressure on renters and home owners - McGrath

Fianna Fáil's Finance spokesperson Michael McGrath has said the country does not need “some complex, cumbersome scheme” regarding a freeze on mortgage payments.

Thousands of people will be unable to continue with their repayments in the weeks ahead, and they need “simplicity and speed,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

People need to have an ability to simply opt for a freeze on their repayments for a number of months, and this will need to be on a rolling basis, he added.

“But there is another group of people that the minister needs to be meeting. Increasingly over the last number of years the banks have been selling on loan portfolios to non bank loan owners, including vulture funds.

“They now own well in excess of 100,000 mortgages in Ireland.

They too need to be spoken to and the people whose loans have been sold need an assurance that they too will be treated with respect and will be afforded the time and space to get through this difficult period.

Mr McGrath said while he is expecting landlords to “cut some slack” to tenants, those landlords also need to be given the same freeze on payments to enable the tenant to benefit.

A system wide solution is needed to avoid getting “bogged down in red tape and bureaucracy.”

Alongside all of this, there will be a need for work to commence on an economic recovery plan.

“The focus for now will quite rightly be on public health, and that's what we need to prioritise.

“But in parallel, we need a team of people working on how to reboot the economy, because a lot of sectors are going to be very badly damaged.

It's not simply a question of clicking a switch when this is all over and expecting things to get back to normal, we are looking at a multi-billion euro economic recovery plan and that needs to be prepared now.”

