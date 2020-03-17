News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Vulnerable toddler's family fear impact of Covid-19 infection

Vulnerable toddler's family fear impact of Covid-19 infection
Noah Quish, Limerick, who has had open-heart surgery photographed at home with dad John Joe, sister Leah and mum Una. Picture: Liam Burke / Press 22
By David Raleigh
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 05:08 PM

A mother of a Limerick toddler who fears he may not be able to fight off Covid-19 due to his vulnerability to infections has made an impassioned plea for people to observe social distancing.

Noah Quish (2) suffers from a serious respiratory condition, and heart disease, as well as other debilitating conditions.

He has battled through many surgeries, but is vulnerable to infections and could die if he contracts coronavirus, his mother, Una said.

“He wouldn’t stand a chance. He’s very small for his age, he’s underweight, he’s frail,” said Ms Quish, speaking from her home where she and Noah are self-isolating.

“The fact he has a respiratory disease would go against him. His heart would be under pressure as well. He’s come through heart surgery and airway surgery, so (to lose him to Covid-19) would be devastating.

He has done so well, and he has fought so hard to be here.

Ms Quish said she was disgusted when video footage surfaced online, and appeared to show people socialising in large groups in pubs in Dublin’s Temple Bar, despite repeated warnings the potentially deadly virus is spread through close contact.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Harris wants everyone 'on call for Ireland' as recruitment drive for medical workers commences

“It really annoyed me. Noah is immune-compromised, so if he got the virus, he could be very seriously ill with it. People need to listen to what they are being told,” she said.

“It’s not just the elderly, like we all seem to think; it’s little kids like Noah as well, and I think people forget that. I hope when people see a picture of my son, it will get it into their heads. This is the face of my medically fragile child with a lot of serious underlying conditions."

Last November Noah, who turns three next Sunday, had to go into hospital when a cold turned into a respiratory infection.

Having to admit Noah to a hospital now, where patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have being treated, is adding more stress to Una her husband John Joe and their daughter Leah (7).

"If this pandemic goes mad next week and he does need a hospital, we won’t know what to do. What I’m anxious about, is that, if I have to call an ambulance, that I can’t get one on time.

“There’s loads of other kids like him. People just need to be aware,” she said.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Teddy bears emerge as stars in ‘at home’ St Patrick’s Day parades across IrelandTeddy bears emerge as stars in ‘at home’ St Patrick’s Day parades across Ireland

'This is not a time for the ECB to fiddle while Europe burns', farm leader'This is not a time for the ECB to fiddle while Europe burns', farm leader

In the Covid-19 market meltdown, some insiders buy their own company sharesIn the Covid-19 market meltdown, some insiders buy their own company shares

Farmers are urged to stay in touch with other farmersFarmers are urged to stay in touch with other farmers


TOPIC: Coronavirus