'Vulnerable patients are being targeted' - Averil Power welcomes ban on cancer treatment ads

The Irish Cancer Society has said it has welcomed Kate O’Connell’s proposed new law that will ban advertisements of so-called cancer “treatments” to the general public.

Deputy O’Connell introduced the ‘Treatment of Cancer (Advertisements) Bill in the Dáil today. Advertisements that claim cancer can be treated by ‘miracle’ foods, fad diets and homoeopathic remedies would all be banned under the proposed legislation.

Averil Power, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society said: “Vulnerable patients are being targeted with false claims cancer can be cured by things such as ‘miracle foods’, coffee enemas and homoeopathy.

They are being encouraged to ignore their doctors’ advice, stop medical treatment and have faith in so-called ‘alternatives’ that have no scientific basis. Such dangerous advice leaves them at risk of harmful side-effects and even death.

The Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institute (INDI) also welcomed Deputy O’Connell’s proposed new law.

Jennifer Feighan, Chief Executive of the INDI said: “There is a lot of information and misinformation available about treatments for cancer.

"This can be overwhelming and lead to people, in good faith, pursuing alternative treatments or specific diets."

- Digital Desk