News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Voting rights extension referendum legislation published by Government

Voting rights extension referendum legislation published by Government
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Legislation for a referendum on extending voting rights to Irish citizens living abroad and in the North in presidential elections has been published by the Government.

Irish citizens living abroad would be able to vote in presidential elections from 2025 onward if it passes.

The referendum is due to take place in November this year.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the publication of the legislation.

She said: “Irish citizens living in the North and amongst Ireland’s diaspora have long campaigned for voting rights, rights that are the norm in other jurisdictions.

“Voting rights for all citizens has been long fought for and hard-won.

“This referendum will provide us all with an historic opportunity to recognise the contribution Irish citizens make to our island’s society, economy and diverse culture.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Worrying statistics reveal heart disease risk among Irish adults

More on this topic

Referendum Commission calls for more notice for referendaReferendum Commission calls for more notice for referenda

Election fundraising record: Beto thatElection fundraising record: Beto that

Electoral Commission: Body must be given real powersElectoral Commission: Body must be given real powers

President Higgins welcomes centenary celebrations of 1918 general electionPresident Higgins welcomes centenary celebrations of 1918 general election


referendumVoting rightsTOPIC: Voting

More in this Section

Numbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month highNumbers on trolleys in Irish hospitals hits five-month high

Westmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidenceWestmeath obstetrician 'relieved' as Medical Council dismisses case against her over 'weak' evidence

Man, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co RoscommonMan, 70s, dies after early-morning crash in Co Roscommon

Beef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid offBeef crisis latest: 'Self harm' being inflicted on industry; Concern for non-EU workers laid off


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Frédérique Lecomte uses drama to help child soldiers, as well as other victims and perpetrators in conflict zones, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Healing power of theatre

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »