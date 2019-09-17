Voting rights extension referendum legislation published by Government

Legislation for a referendum on extending voting rights to Irish citizens living abroad and in the North in presidential elections has been published by the Government.

Irish citizens living abroad would be able to vote in presidential elections from 2025 onward if it passes.

The referendum is due to take place in November this year.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald welcomed the publication of the legislation.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald

She said: “Irish citizens living in the North and amongst Ireland’s diaspora have long campaigned for voting rights, rights that are the norm in other jurisdictions.

“Voting rights for all citizens has been long fought for and hard-won.

“This referendum will provide us all with an historic opportunity to recognise the contribution Irish citizens make to our island’s society, economy and diverse culture.”

- Press Association