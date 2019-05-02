Voters in N. Ireland go to polls amid fresh effort to defrost Stormont

Voters in Northern Ireland go to the polls today amid a fresh effort to defrost the institutions at Stormont.

A total of 819 local government election candidates are standing across 11 council areas.

Among noteworthy races for seats will be Sinn Féin’s former West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff’s efforts to return from the political wilderness.

He was forced to step aside after offending the families of those shot dead by republicans at the height of the Troubles in Kingsmill in Co Armagh.

Mr McElduff is running for a place on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in the far west. Former West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff is standing for election (Niall Carson/PA)

In Newtownabbey, near Belfast, the DUP’s first openly gay candidate is seeking election.

Alison Bennington is standing for a party which has repeatedly vetoed same-sex marriage and holds strong Christian values.

It is the first poll since journalist Lyra McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans during disturbances in Derry in April.

Her death prompted revulsion against the group blamed for the killing and a call by a Catholic priest for politicians to redouble efforts to restore devolved powersharing.

The Stormont Assembly and ministerial Executive have been suspended since early 2017.

Former Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in a row over the DUP’s handling of a botched green energy scheme.

Fresh negotiations are due to begin next week following Miss McKee’s death.

There are 1,463 polling stations across Northern Ireland and they will open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm.

There will be overnight verification of unused ballot papers returned from the polling stations, with councils ready to begin counting on Friday morning at 8am.

The election is being conducted by Single Transferable Vote, a proportional representation system.

- Press Association