News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

‘Vote-gate’ scandal nasty politics: Micheál Martin

‘Vote-gate’ scandal nasty politics: Micheál Martin
By Press Association
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 12:10 AM

Micheál Martin has branded controversy over voting patterns in the Dáil chamber “dirty tricks” by Fine Gael.

Four of Fianna Fáil’s front-bench TDs were forced to apologise after it was revealed they had voted on a colleague’s behalf.

An inquiry sparked by revelations in the media that Dáil votes had been cast by certain TDs who were not present in the chamber at the time of the ballot recommended no disciplinary action should be taken against offending TDs, but it concluded a wider review of the voting system is needed.

The chamber heard apologies from Lisa Chambers, Niall Collins, Barry Cowen and TD for Clare Timmy Dooley, whose voting pattern was the genesis of the scandal in the media.

Ms Chambers specifically said during a radio interview that she had not voted on a colleague’s behalf before it was revealed she had.

Fianna Fail leader Mr Martin said the pattern reflected “the general malaise of lack of practice”.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, this is part of a pattern where TDs have been voting for other TDs who are in the chambers.”

That is bad politics. That’s dirty politics, dirty tricks stuff within the bowels of the Fine Gael press office

When pushed on whether he had asked Ms Chambers directly if she had voted for her colleague Mr Dooley, Mr Martin said: “No, because I see this as part, we have accepted that there has been a lack of practice generally with all TDs including the Taoiseach who equally said he voted for other colleague.”

Mr Martin went on to decry the controversy as “gotcha” politics.

“It’s bad politics. It’s nasty politics. You (the press) have to do what you have to do, in fairness. If you get it you’re going to have to use it. But I know what Fine Gael are at here,” Mr Martin said.

“This was in the can when the Taoiseach did his interview on Saturday and said ‘Lisa Chambers should be deselected and what is Micheál Martin going to do with Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley?’

“Of course it was in the can and then they do an attack video.

“I’m supposed to believe that’s all coincidence?

“They are very organised, in a very dirty way. That is bad politics. That’s dirty politics, dirty tricks stuff within the bowels of the Fine Gael press office.

“Let them at it but I’m not going down that route.

“Those deputies are hard working deputies.

“No-one can question when they had their front-bench positions that they were in charge of their briefs…

“I think there is an acknowledgement, and it has been corrected in the Dáil, and I think there will be further change to make sure proper practice is adhered to in the Dáil and even in the chamber no longer now would people be voting for other colleagues.”

READ MORE

Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected

More on this topic

Fine Gael lodges fresh complaint against Lisa Chambers in 'vote-gate' controversy Fine Gael lodges fresh complaint against Lisa Chambers in 'vote-gate' controversy

Simon Harris to vote-gate TD: You were caught red-handedSimon Harris to vote-gate TD: You were caught red-handed

Committee recommends Fianna Fáil TD be reprimanded for voting for colleague in DáilCommittee recommends Fianna Fáil TD be reprimanded for voting for colleague in Dáil

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen cleared of any wrongdoing over 'votegate'Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen cleared of any wrongdoing over 'votegate'


Dail votingFianna FailFine GaelMicheal MartinTOPIC: Voting in Dail

More in this Section

Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected Varadkar: I'm happy Verona Murphy didn't get elected

Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'Leo's Brexit warning: 'The harder approach being taken by Boris Johnson is a risk to us'

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote Taoiseach wants guarantee Fianna Fáil will back Govt in any confidence vote


Lifestyle

Don’t panic. You still have a few days left to pick up your wine and wine-related Christmas presents. We all fret far too much about the wine for the Christmas dinner, remember that turkey matches everything but nothing matches Brussel sprouts so there is no perfect match.The best wines to go with your Christmas dinner

Conor English tells how his research on Frank Murphy resulted in a biography and a unique insight into 20th-century buildingsCork architect led mid-20th century Cork design

There has long been a tradition of supporting charities in the comedy scene. Esther McCarthy talks to top Irish comedians about the causes close to their heartsHo ho help: Comedians who stand up for charity

These highly-rated heroes deserve a place on your bathroom shelf, says Katie Wright.9 beauty products from 2019 that are actually worth the hype

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »