Vote Gate report recommends sanctions for TDs abusing their vote

New sanctions, including suspending members for abusing their vote, must now be considered, a Dáil report into last week's Vote Gate scandal has found.

The report, seen by the Irish Examiner says the rules governing votes should be amended to cover instances where members “abuse their privilege”.

The report recommends that standing orders in the Dáil should include a right of referral by the Ceann Comhairle to the CPP and the committee may find a member has deliberately misused the electronic voting system and abused privilege.

In that case, the committee shall recommend in its report to the House that such a member be named for disorder which may lead to a suspension.

The report recommends "a wider review of the voting system", which has suffered "reputational damage" from the recent controversy, which should be completed by the end of March.

“A wider review of the voting system should be considered, drawing on best practice from across parliamentary systems, with a report submitted to the Committee on Procedure by 31 March 2020,” the report recommends.

Crucially, the Dáil report concludes that Fianna Fáil's Niall Collins was of the belief that his colleague Timmy Dooley was to return to the Chamber when he voted for him. The report does not recommend disciplinary action.

The report, conducted by the Clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan, said that it is now a matter for the CPP to consider any action, if any, to be taken in light of the evidence against Mr Dooley Mr Collins.

The committee, the report warns, must be mindful of the fact that a number of complaints have been made under the Ethics in Public Office act.

“I have taken advice from the chief parliamentary legal officer on this matter, who is of the view that it would not be wholly legally appropriate for the CPP to encroach on the statutory functions of the Select Committee on members interests.

The report said: "No evidence was adduced during the review of any technical issues or problems with the current system of electronic voting. The issues which arose in this review relate solely and exclusively to the manner in which the system was used on Thursday 17 October 2019.

"However, as the Ceann Comhairle stated in the Dáil, the integrity of the voting system is of the utmost importance.

The detailed terms of reference for the review will be submitted by November 30, 2019.

The report concludes that the rules governing the conduct of electronic voting should be adopted by the CPP.