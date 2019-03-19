Volume of wasted water in Cork city increases despite infrastructural works to improve pipes

The volume of water wasted in Cork city has increased over the last four years despite a massive infrastructural project to plug leaks and improve pipes throughout the city centre.

Figures compiled by Cork City Council show that despite major works to modernise the city's Victorian-era water infrastructure, more water was deemed 'unaccounted for' by Irish Water in 2018 than at the end of 2015.

The report, which is issued monthly by Cork City Council, shows that despite major works in several parts of the city in recent years, a significant volume of water is still lost.

At the end of 2015, approximately 55% of water was deemed 'unaccounted for' in the city. By 2018, this had actually increased.

At the start of the year, it peaked at 58.26%. In each of the months from September to December, the volume of water wasted exceeded 56%, higher than the corresponding months in 2015 and 2016.

The increase comes despite major projects taking place throughout the city.

Currently, Irish Water is conducting a major programme of pipe replacement in the MacCurtain Street area. It involves the decommissioning of 3.5km of problematic cast iron water mains. The project is expected to be finished in May, with works starting on adjoining streets in September.

Works to replace 4.8km of problematic mains are also ongoing in Turner's Cross on the city's southside, with old damaged pipes being replaced by modern polyethylene pipes, while 500 metres of iron trunk water mains are being constructed on Horgan's Quay.

These projects are the latest to take place throughout the city, with Irish Water also replacing 27km of old water mains in the Blackpool area and on the northside of the city in recent years. At the time, it was estimated that this could save approximately 8.3 million litres of water per week.

A spokesperson for Irish Water said that the utility provider will continue to work with Cork City Council to reduce water waste.

"As they get older, some pipes have a high level of leakage as well as being subject to frequent bursts. Replacing the old, damaged pipes will ensure a more reliable water supply," they spokesperson said.

"One of the ways Irish Water is taking action to mitigate against further water loss is through our leakage reduction programme.

It’s a national programme of works to reduce leakage across the country by fixing and replacing ageing and leaking pipes, which will see an investment of €512 million during the period to 2021.

"As well as reducing leakage, the leakage reduction programme also helps to improve water quality. Removing old cast iron and lead pipes from the public network reduces the risk of contamination and possible health risks."

In Cork county areas, the average unaccounted for water figure is 43% with the trend gradually reducing. Nationally, almost half of the water produced at Irish Water’s treatment plants is lost through leakage.