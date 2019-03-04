NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Vodafone to give employees experiencing domestic violence extra leave

Monday, March 04, 2019 - 10:08 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A new policy adapted by Vodafone Ireland will see employees who are experiencing domestic abuse get an extra ten days leave.

It comes as new research from the Vodafone foundation shows that 31% of Irish workers have experienced some form of abuse in the home.

The policy also provides emergency financial aid and advice on setting up an independent bank account.

CEO of Vodafone Ireland Anne O'Leary hopes other companies will follow suit:

"(We are) providing tools and training to our HR department and to our managers in terms of how to identify these things that might be going on in people's lives," she said.

"I think there is shame and reluctance to talk about it. I am hoping other companies will also follow in our footsteps."

File photo

More on this topic

KEYWORDS

Domestic ViolenceVodafone

More in this Section

Lifestyle

