Vodafone launches 5G in five Irish cities

5G has gone live in five cities, making Vodafone the first Irish mobile operator to offer high-speed internet access commercially.

From today, it will be available in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Waterford, before being rolled out to other locations in the coming months.

5G is capable of much faster downloads than 4G and 3G technology and can manage larger volumes of data.

There are growing health concerns about 5G, but Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, claims there is no evidence to support those fears.

She said: "We work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and all the international health organisations and there is no evidence of any adverse effects to health because of electromagnetic technology, which is mobile technology.

"We keep close to that and we abide by all the standards and all the rules so it's really just an evolution from 2G to 3G to 4G to 5G."