News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Visits by international buyers have been cancelled due to beef dispute, Bord Bia say

Visits by international buyers have been cancelled due to beef dispute, Bord Bia say
Chief Executive of Bord Bia Tara McCarthy
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 01:33 PM

The Chief Executive of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy has said the ongoing beef dispute is damaging the Irish beef market.

Planned visits by international buyers have been cancelled and postponed as a result of the ongoing blockades at meat plants, she told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Promotional events have also been cancelled because the product is not there, she added.

Bord Bia has been transparent with customers, she said. Customers who have been loyal to Ireland have been told that "without a doubt" there is a supply issue.

There is nothing our customers like less than empty shelves, and they are reflecting on their options.

Ms McCarthy said that Bord Bia is aware of some international buyers who have been looking at other options, and that the situation is not good in the long run.

There is a risk that Ireland (and Irish beef) can be substituted, and “we will then have to rebuild the brand.”

Ireland needs to be a "regular and solid" supplier of beef, and not "someone who can't be depended on".

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, speaking from the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, said he had been told by farmers there that the issue will not be resolved under the current circumstances. Farmers who have enjoyed a positive relationship with a processor are not in a position to supply factories because of the blockade.

The situation can only be fixed by round table discussions he said. The Minister acknowledged that price is an issue and competition law is a factor, but current blockades cannot continue to damage the Irish beef export industry, he warned.

READ MORE

Landlord asked tenant for sex in lieu of rent, Dáil hears

More on this topic

Balaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demoBalaclava-clad protesters join meat plant demo

Beef could be off the menu next week if crisis doesn't end soon, restaurant body warnsBeef could be off the menu next week if crisis doesn't end soon, restaurant body warns

The future of farming - If our farmers stand alone they will loseThe future of farming - If our farmers stand alone they will lose

Beef producer has 'indefinitely postponed' a 'major €6.5m investment' as result of protestsBeef producer has 'indefinitely postponed' a 'major €6.5m investment' as result of protests


Bord BiaFoodFarmersTOPIC: Beef price crisis

More in this Section

Farmers risk causing ‘irreversible damage’Farmers risk causing ‘irreversible damage’

Family turn up at antiques gig with Ming masterpieceFamily turn up at antiques gig with Ming masterpiece

Harris quizzed on controversial Garda revampHarris quizzed on controversial Garda revamp

Irish Rail urged to alter prices amid fares scrutinyIrish Rail urged to alter prices amid fares scrutiny


Lifestyle

Angela’s Ashes: The Musical at Cork Opera House brings some belly-laughs to Frank McCourt's tale, writes Marjorie Brennan.Perfect blend of belly laughs and emotion at Angela's Ashes: The Musical

In Currabinny, there is a large house right at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the whole of Cork Harbour.The Currabinny chefs cook with pears

It’s normal for children to occasionally worry but anxiety in a young person can develop into a crippling daily occurrence if it is not properly managed, writes Karen Murray.'Anxiety is a normal part of life': Understanding is key to helping children manage anxiety

This season textiles trend large, full of colour and exotic pattern, and applied in new ways to make a personal design statement from the living room to the bedroom, writes Carol O’CallaghanTextile trends that can help you make a personal design statement

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »