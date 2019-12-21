News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Visiting restrictions at Cork hospital due to high amount of patients with flu

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 21, 2019 - 04:39 PM

Cork University Hospital have put strict visiting restrictions in place due to a high volume of patients with the flu.

The hospital released a statement and said "the public can be assured that the hospital's Infection Control Team are very active in monitoring the situation and all patients are being managed appropriately."

The hospital is asking the public to contact their local health provider if they are experiencing any signs of symptoms of influenza before going to the Emergency Department.

The hospital reiterated the importance of performing hand hygiene when visiting hospitals.

Members of the public can still get the flu vaccine, which is free for people in high-risk groups such as:

  • Everyone aged 65 years and over
  • Pregnant women
  • Anyone over six months of age with a long term illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, diabetes, cancer or those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment.

