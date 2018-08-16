Home»Breaking News»ireland

Vision for Cork event centre continues to take shape

Thursday, August 16, 2018
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

New images have emerged of what BAM is proposing for Cork City’s planned event centre.

The computer-generated images have been created by 3D architectural visualisation studio, Pedersen Focus and are contained in the planning file submitted to Cork City Council.

BAM has proposed an 11,144sq m event centre as well as 2,176sq m of office space which will be needed to provide logistical, management and back office support for the centre.

The new application was lodged with Cork City Council on August 10 and, according to the planning file, a decision on the proposal by the local authority is due on October 4. The public has until September 13 to make submissions.

The proposed 6,000-capacity venue has been mired in controversy over funding issues in the almost three years since the turning of the sod on the development by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Almost four years ago, about €20m in State aid — €12m from government and €8m from Cork City Council — was sanctioned when BAM secured a competitive tender bid.

However, since then the cost of the project has rocketed to almost €75m with construction costs increasing substantially since the initial planning application.

While BAM and Live Nation have committed at least another €10m to the development, the Government has been also been urged to make a decision soon on the request for an additional €10m in State funding required to deliver the project.


