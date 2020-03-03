Virus outbreak may hasten talks to form government

Key Fianna Fáil figures insist that today’s policy discussion with Fine Gael will come with no “red, blue, or green lines”, but some in the party believe that the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could increase the speed at which talks need to progress.

The two parties are meeting to exchange policy and discuss the fallout from the election, though negotiators have cautioned that there will not be any agreement made at that meeting

Mayo TD Dara Calleary, who is a member of the Fianna Fáil negotiating team, said that meetings between the two parties are still at “a very preliminary stage”.

“[This is] a very preliminary policy discussion. We have made it clear that we’re not discussing a programme for government. It will be a discussion on the challenges facing the country — in housing, health, and beyond — and developing the country and ensuring a regional balance.”

However, Mr Calleary said that that he does not see the meeting as “anything close” to a discussion on a potential ‘grand coalition’, stating: “We’re not even in that space.”

There is also a growing feeling within Fianna Fáil that the public will soon become impatient with Fine Gael, which said that it is preparing to be in opposition to the next Government.

Fianna Fáil sources say that all parties may come under public pressure to form a government to ensure a strong response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“There is a need for some momentum to be seen by the public from all parties. If one party has the most seats, no matter how small a margin that is, it is up to them to lead from the front,” said TD Barry Cowen, also a member of the Fianna Fáil negotiating team.

One party source agreed, saying this was a time when “people look for leadership”.