Virus fear hits 8,000 Google staff in Dublin

By Conall Ó Fátharta, Eamon Quinn, and Daniel McConnell

The majority of Google’s 8,000 staff in Dublin have been told to work from home today after a staff member reported flu-like symptoms.

The employee is not a confirmed case of Covid-19, but a source told the Irish Examiner that, “out of an abundance of caution”, staff who were in close contact with the individual in question have been told to work from home and to monitor their health until there is greater clarity on whether or not they are at risk.

The decision will result in the majority of the multinational’s 8,000 Dublin-based staff working from home. Google’s offices in Sandyford, Eastpoint, and its data centres are not affected.

The company is also using the work-from-home day to test its operational readiness and its ability to perform at full capacity in case of an extended period.

It is understood this is not the first Google office that has closed for a day or more and the company has been doing this across its hubs to prioritise worker safety.

“We continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce, and as part of that effort we have asked our Dublin teams to work from home tomorrow,” said a Google spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the OECD has told world leaders they can not sit back and let the coronavirus ravage their economies, warning that the world is in “its most precarious position since the global financial crisis”.

Tocumen International Airport, Panama, Panama. Photographer Cesar Rodriguez/Bloomberg.

In a further sign not seen since the 2008 banking collapse, the IMF and the World Bank issued a joint statement saying they stood ready to help the world’s poorest nations, as the “human tragedy and economic challenge” of the virus take hold.

In an unusually strong rebuke, the Paris-based OECD, which brings together the world’s richest economies, including Ireland’s, warned that an already “fragile” world economy was at risk if its worst fears are realised.

Governments of the big economies “cannot afford to wait” and should be planning to support their healthcare systems and their most vulnerable industries.

“The virus is bringing considerable human pain. It is also resulting in significant economic disruption from quarantines, restrictions on travel, factory closures and a sharp decline in many service sector activities,” said OECD chief economist Laurence Boone.

If its fears materialise, the OECD warned “co-ordinated policy actions across all the major economies would be needed to ensure effective healthcare provision around the world and provide the most effective stimulus to the global economy”.

“Regardless of where the virus spreads, the world economy, previously weakened by persistent trade and political tensions, has already suffered a sharp setback,” said the OECD.

At the daily briefing of the National Public Health Emergency Team in Dublin, the State’s chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan said guidelines were being prepared in relation to mass gatherings that will be issued to relevant organisations. However, he stressed that “we are not at a phase, at this moment in time, where we think there is any indication to cancel mass gatherings”.

He said Ireland remains in a containment phase, with one confirmed case currently in isolation and that contact tracing is underway in relation to the case.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris will seek Cabinet approval today to establish a special committee to examine the full impact of the Coronavirus on the economy and society.

Mr Harris will also confirm the establishment of a stakeholder event to brief trade unions, employer bodies, voluntary leaders, and a variety of sectors.

A teenager remains under treatment in a Dublin hospital and his school, Scoil Chatriona in Glasnevin, will be closed for 14 days as a result of the diagnosis.