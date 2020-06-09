Virologist says Irish people have 'complex' around missing work while sick

Irish people will have to change their attitudes towards going to work while sick in the upcoming flu season, one of the country's leading virologists is warning.

Addressing the Dáil special committee on Covid-19, Dr Cillian de Gascún said that Irish people have a "complex" around not missing work, something that will need to be addressed if the country is to cope with a potential second wave of the virus along with a flu outbreak later in the year.

"There is the fact that Irish people tend to be very good about going to work when they are sick. We have that complex where we feel we cannot call in sick or stay at home. That is really important as well. If people have respiratory symptoms for whatever reason, they need to stay at home in the coming flu seasons because if they are going to work while coughing and sneezing, they are transmitting something."

The head of Ireland's Covid-19 modeling group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that people's behaviours will remain modified "for some time", but warned that he "has no crystal ball" to say if the economy and society will return to full capacity by the end of the year.

Professor Nolan said that there is "a lot of uncertainty about the future of us living with low levels of this virus somewhere in the EU".

He said that it is impossible to say currently if the country will be able to return to normal before Christmas due to the changing understanding of the virus. However, he added that he predicts some modified behaviour for some time to come: “I honestly don’t have a crystal ball on this one. I don’t know what we’re going to learn about this virus over the next six months. It is literally impossible for me to say precisely about the impact in six months' time. But our behaviour will continue to be modified by this virus for some time to come."

Professor Nolan said that he believes the NPHET road map, including its acceleration, is the right strategy for the country, but did not say that he disagrees with 1,000 scientists who yesterday called for the country to "crush" the virus before reopening shops and restaurants.

He said that different scientists, working with incomplete information, would have differing opinions regularly.

Professor Nolan said that a second wave of the virus is "probable" but the response to it will be more targeted and specific to areas of outbreaks.

"When will this happen and how difficult will it be to manage is very hard to predict. The second wave will be different from the management of the first wave. The wave is likely to be different and we know a lot more about how to manage this virus than we did the last time. So I imagine that there could be more targeted measures introduced to control future outbreaks."

“It would be arrogant of me to predict where we will be with the virus by the end of the year. There is lots we don’t know. We need to plan as if a second wave is possible and try to have all of the contingency plans in place for that scenario if the virus comes back in the future.”