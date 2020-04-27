Virgin media customers in Ireland experience widespread outages

Virgin media broadband customers are reporting a widespread outage to services here in Ireland.

A spokesperson for Virgin Media Ireland said: "We’re currently investigating an intermittent broadband issue that started earlier this evening.

"This issue is seeing broadband connectivity interrupted for a very short period of time before being restored.

"Our teams are urgently looking into the problem and will work flat out to fix it. We know how frustrating this is for customers and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It comes as services in the UK are also disrupted.

Virgin Media in Britain has been replying to customers concerns saying they are working hard to get the issue fixed as soon as possible.