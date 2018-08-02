Violent content ‘cocaine’ for FB revenues

Facebook has denied using disturbing material as the “cocaine” to boost revenues by attracting people onto the social media site for longer.

Its representatives have apologised for failings in monitoring which allowed inappropriate content, including child abuse, to remain online.

However, the Oireachtas communications committee believes Facebook and other social media platforms cannot be trusted to self-regulate and will be prioritising a bill to appoint a digital commissioner with significant powers.

Committee chairwoman Hildegarde Naughton is to write to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Communications Minister Denis Naughten to press the need for regulation.

The Government’s Action Plan for Online Safety, published last month, was described as “another talking shop” after it rowed back on promises to appoint a digital commissioner and instead opted for self-regulation.

After the committee grilled Facebook officials, Ms Naughton said: “The clear signal is that we need regulation and I think the fact that Facebook has its European headquarters based here in Dublin, we as a country need to be leading on this and working with Europe.

“We are prioritising the scrutiny of Deputy Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire’s private member’s bill, the Digital Safety Commissioner Bill 2017.

"That will take place as soon as it can be arranged when we return in September. I think we need to look at everything in relation to the digital safety commissioner and the powers,” she said.

.@1Hildegarde: Social Media cannot regulate itself any longerhttps://t.co/bLgOCic5ih — Fine Gael (@FineGael) August 1, 2018

Facebook was hauled before the committee after a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary carried out a six-week undercover investigation of the platform’s content moderation.

The reporter who spent time at the offices of Facebook’s Dublin-based training partner, CPL Resources, revealed how graphic and disturbing content was not taken down.

Niamh Sweeney, head of public policy of Facebook Ireland, said staff had been “upset” by the footage which showed moderators being instructed not to remove extremely offensive content even when it violated the company’s guidelines.

Fianna Fáil communications spokesman Timmy Dooley said Facebook has a commercial interest in ignoring much of the offensive material.

Fianna Fáil TD @timmydooley attacks @facebook over a 2016 internal memo from executive @boztank Andrew Bosworth. Niamh Sweeney, Head of Public Policy for Facebook Ireland responds pic.twitter.com/QhzvjAXGKB — RTÉ Politics (@rtepolitics) August 1, 2018

“You make money, your company makes vast amounts of money on the back of selling advertising,” he said.

“This is the kind of material that attracts lots of eyeballs. It makes people outraged but, in their outrage, they copy, they paste, and they share.”

Mr Dooley said Facebook is “not actually concerned” about what people view, instead its priority is keeping people on the platform “for a number of other minutes”.

“It’s the cocaine of the business, it’s attractive, it’s interesting and it holds their attention, and it’s addictive.”

Ms Sweeney said: “Advertisers do not approve of this so, in reality, if financial interests were driving all of our decisions we would probably remove far more than we do.”

Ms Naughton questioned why the online giant is the one to decide whether violent, abusive, and criminal activity is removed.

“Facebook being the sole arbiters on that is just not acceptable,” she said, adding gardaí and other law enforcers should be notified.