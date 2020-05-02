Vintners claim Covid-19 restrictions road map discriminates against pubs

The Licensed Vintners Association has claimed pubs are being discriminated against in the Government's new plan for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

In the road map, pubs have been told to aim for August 10, while restaurants would be allowed open their doors six weeks earlier.

The group says many bars across the country will not be re-opening again.

Chief Executive Donall O'Keeffe said they need answers from government.

He said: "We're bitterly disappointed really, pubs are being treated as second-class citizens, they are the last channel in the hospitality sector to open.

We really need the Government to explain to us why they have discriminated against our sector.

"We are calling on them to work with us on a re-opening plan for pubs.

"Social distancing challenges are the same for all hospitality businesses and all hospitality businesses should be able to open at the same time