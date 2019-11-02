Vigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collision

A candlelit vigil has been held for a cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on the South Circular Road at the junction of Bulfin Road at around 8.30am on Friday.

A crowd of around 60 people gathered at the scene and lit candles to remember the victim last night.

Local Green Party councillor Patrick Costello said there was an awareness among cyclists that any of them could have been the victim of such an incident.

“It’s important that at times like these that cyclists come together. There is an awareness that it could be any cyclist. There is shock and sadness and people were looking to support each other tonight,” he said.

At the vigil for the cyclist who died today. Many thanks to @dublincycling & other cycling community folks for organising. On until 6.30pm if anyone fancies dropping by. Location-Mace at the junction of SCR & Brookfield Road. pic.twitter.com/AcMr4fBBGJ — Patrick Costello (@Costellop) November 1, 2019

“Our thoughts are also with driver of the truck, it has just been horrific for all,” he said.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

“We need to make sure it never happens again. We need proper investment into cycling infrastructure to make cycling the norm, not the exception. Painted lines on the road, helmets and high-vis are not going to protect cyclists – proper segregated lanes will.”

“Furthermore, the Road Safety Authority needs to examine safety standards of vehicles. Dublin City Council can’t do this but there are lots of solutions available in other countries, for example cameras to cover blind spots,” Mr Costello added.

Kevin Baker, a member of the Dublin Cycling Campaign Group, who helped to organise the vigil, said: “We came together as a shared community in shock at this devastating and tragic news.

“We were there to show our sympathies and thoughts, and to show that this man’s life mattered. We want to thank everyone who attended the vigil.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who were on the South Circular Road between 8.15am and 8.45am, including those who have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.