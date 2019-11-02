News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Vigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collision

Vigil held for cyclist killed in Dublin lorry collision
By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 07:13 AM

A candlelit vigil has been held for a cyclist who died after a collision with a lorry in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on the South Circular Road at the junction of Bulfin Road at around 8.30am on Friday.

A crowd of around 60 people gathered at the scene and lit candles to remember the victim last night.

Local Green Party councillor Patrick Costello said there was an awareness among cyclists that any of them could have been the victim of such an incident.

“It’s important that at times like these that cyclists come together. There is an awareness that it could be any cyclist. There is shock and sadness and people were looking to support each other tonight,” he said.

“Our thoughts are also with driver of the truck, it has just been horrific for all,” he said.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

“We need to make sure it never happens again. We need proper investment into cycling infrastructure to make cycling the norm, not the exception. Painted lines on the road, helmets and high-vis are not going to protect cyclists – proper segregated lanes will.”

“Furthermore, the Road Safety Authority needs to examine safety standards of vehicles. Dublin City Council can’t do this but there are lots of solutions available in other countries, for example cameras to cover blind spots,” Mr Costello added.

Kevin Baker, a member of the Dublin Cycling Campaign Group, who helped to organise the vigil, said: “We came together as a shared community in shock at this devastating and tragic news.

“We were there to show our sympathies and thoughts, and to show that this man’s life mattered. We want to thank everyone who attended the vigil.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who were on the South Circular Road between 8.15am and 8.45am, including those who have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Just two gardaí free to patrol in Cork; City short 125 frontline police

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating hit-and-run that left woman with life-changing injuries make an arrestGardaí investigating hit-and-run that left woman with life-changing injuries make an arrest

'Profound sadness' as tributes paid to retired priest who died in Galway pier tragedy'Profound sadness' as tributes paid to retired priest who died in Galway pier tragedy

Cyclist killed after collision with lorry in DublinCyclist killed after collision with lorry in Dublin

Man, 70s, dies after car entered the sea in GalwayMan, 70s, dies after car entered the sea in Galway


cyclingTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Future of psych unit in doubt amid service concernsFuture of psych unit in doubt amid service concerns

Healy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into DáilHealy-Rae declines to comment on report he was attending funeral while signed into Dáil

Former Tusla worker gets a year in jail for having thousands of 'vilest images' of child pornographyFormer Tusla worker gets a year in jail for having thousands of 'vilest images' of child pornography

Police investigating threats against UUP staffPolice investigating threats against UUP staff


Lifestyle

Keen to avoid plant losses, flowering disappointments and container catastrophes? Hannah Stephenson shows you how10 tips to help your garden survive the worst of winter

She's about to star in her first dramatic role. Mary Byrne tells Rowena Walsh how she's embracing her second life.Third act: X Factor star Mary Byrne in new play

Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to US psychologist Sarah Hill, who says the pill can affect your behaviour, sense of smell and choice of partner.Hormone control: How the pill changes your behaviour

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »